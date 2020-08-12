Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going? It's Not Cheating Edition

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us DammitHows It GoingMetapost
21
Save
Try and grab my tail.
Screenshot: Devolver Digital

It’s not like I did it on purpose. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

So I was playing Fall Guys last night, as I do, and in the middle of one of those damn team tail grabbing games I tried to squeeze past a spinning hammer at the top of the arena and was knocked into no beans’ land. I could run about, but I couldn’t figure out how to get back into the place where three teams of other players were hungry for my tail. I was very sad that this happened. I sat outside the arena for the remainder of the round, wishing some red, yellow, or green team member would come and R2 my behind. Note that this was a one-time fluke, and I will not attempt to do it again every time I wind up playing this particular mini-game. No siree.

So, how’s your cheating going? I mean, how’s it going?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

badonkagronk
Badonkagronk

I hid under a ramp with a tail last night for a good 40 seconds to advance. No regrets.