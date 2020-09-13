How's It Going?: Hot Dogs Edition

Saint’s Row 2 Screenshot : Volition / THQ

You seem hungry. Well, I’m tossing some hot dogs on the grill right now. Come on over and come chat with other Kotaku readers in our daily open thread!



I feel like hot dogs have a bad reputation. (And when I say hot dog, I also mean brats.) For some reason, when I tell people that my GF and I will serve up some hot dogs for dinner they seem confused. As if two grown adults can’t just enjoy some damn hot dogs. I say that’s wrong. Hot dogs can be an affordable and easy meal.

It is odd though, that when I go out to get food for lunch I rarely if ever order a hotdog. I think it’s because they are so cheap and easy to cook up at home that the idea of spending money on one at a diner or restaurant seems like a waste of cash and time.

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Have you had a good hot dog or brat recently?