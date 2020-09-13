How's It Going?: Hot Dogs Edition

You seem hungry. Well, I’m tossing some hot dogs on the grill right now. Come on over and come chat with other Kotaku readers in our daily open thread!
I feel like hot dogs have a bad reputation. (And when I say hot dog, I also mean brats.) For some reason, when I tell people that my GF and I will serve up some hot dogs for dinner they seem confused. As if two grown adults can’t just enjoy some damn hot dogs. I say that’s wrong. Hot dogs can be an affordable and easy meal.
It is odd though, that when I go out to get food for lunch I rarely if ever order a hotdog. I think it’s because they are so cheap and easy to cook up at home that the idea of spending money on one at a diner or restaurant seems like a waste of cash and time.
Your Daily Simpsons Clip
How’s it going? Have you had a good hot dog or brat recently?
DISCUSSION
My wife and I are planning our meals for dinner and hotdogs is something we plan on making. Also, Spam is delicious and deserves more positive recognition!