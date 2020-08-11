How's It Going? Gundam Style Edition

I picked this one because cool robot. That’s how I pick them. Photo : Mike Fahey

Has anyone seen my snipper tool? Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Here’s a confession. I know next to nothing about Gundam anime. I cannot look at a white, red, blue, and yellow robot and tell you which series it is from or recall its greatest battles. Who is piloting the RX-78-2 Gundam that’s next in my model building queue? I have no clue. They might have spiky hair.

Advertisement

Do I need to know all of that to enjoy assembling and admiring Gundam model kits? Not really. I pick new kits using a formula that compares price against coolness. Is it pretty cool? Does it cost under $20? Sold. Should I dedicate a significant portion of my life to watching all the Gundam things? I don’t know if I have that much free time left. The point here is robots are cool.

So how’s your day going so far?