How's It Going?: Guitar Edition

What do you know, it’s Thursday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



Sorry my topics are getting so specific these days. Life has gotten very small in a lot of ways, despite my city continuing to open up. (Also, re yesterday’s topic: lettuce soup=disgusting, please avoid, I am full of regrets .) A few weekends ago I tried to restring my guitar, only to manage to completely fuck it up. I bought new strings, but I haven’t had time to put them on. I’ll get a free moment in an evening and think “Ah, it’d be fun to play guitar,” only to be faced with the daunting prospect of restringing it and doing something else instead. This means I spend a lot of time thinking about my guitar but not actually playing it, which is a downer, and also a problem I’m creating for myself.

What stuff should you just finally knock out today? How’s it going?