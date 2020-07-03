How's It Going?: Grinding Edition

Screenshot : Ubisoft (Kotaku

Hello! I’m happy to see you all. Come on in, we got some chatting to do!

It’s weird what we find relaxing in these anxiety-filled months. For me, grinding in a few online games has become my therapy. Recently, I’ve been playing a lot more of The Division 2. The new season went live not that long ago and I’ve been plucking away at leveling up all my new meters. There’s something oddly relaxing and calmly about filling up a bunch of meters and boxes.

Advertisement

I’m now determined to hit the max level on this season’s battle pass. Last year, I would have scoffed at that. Today, with so much chaos and suffering in the world and little I can do to control it, filling out a few meters in The Division makes me feel better. I can do that. I have control over that. That’s nice. It feels good.

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Anyone miss the cooler days already? How’s your job going? Are you back at work?