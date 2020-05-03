How's It Going?: Good News Edition

Screenshot : Atari

Hello, hi, welcome. Take a seat and we will start the open thread momentarily. I just need to finddd...the... buttonnnn...AHH! Here we go. The open thread is...LIVE!



Advertisement

For those of you who care and don’t follow me on Twitter, I became a full-time writer for Kotaku last week. This is some good news in a time when it seems only bad news is floating around. I feel guilty for being able to smile and happily tell folks of something good happening, but I’ve been surprised how many people seem to relish the good news I share. In these dark times, it helps to know good things can still happen, I guess.

Nothing is going to change around here. I’m still the Weekend Editor, I just also work a few days during the week too. I’ll still post terrible, weird garbage and I’ll still hold weekly Photoshop contests and all that usual stuff. But now I’m full time and have insurance. I’ve never had health insurance. Wild stuff!

Advertisement

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Any of you wonderful folks have some good or even okay news to share? How long have you been locked inside now? Do you remember going out and doing stuff? I don’t.