Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Future Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
3
Save
Back to the Future
Back to the Future
Screenshot: Universal Pictures (Fair Use)

It’s Thursday already, woo! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

A friend and I were talking over Zoom about the future earlier this week, namely the near future of America’s November elections. Given how grim everything is these days, I tend to panic when I think too hard about what’s going to happen, which I can usually head off by reminding myself that freaking out about the future doesn’t actually do anything about it. I take a pretty nihilistic comfort in thinking that I have no idea what could happen—everything is so terrible and bizarre that I’m sure some occurrence I’ve never even imagined will swoop in to surprise and terrify me. There’s something to be said for being surprised, I try to tell myself to keep from dissolving into anxious tears.

Advertisement

This sense of mystery is weirdly juxtaposed against the reality of most of my days, which are painfully the same. I don’t wonder so much what I might get up to after work, or what I might eat for dinner, or who I might meet today—I’ll probably just be inside again, and I’ll probably eat whatever I made for the week, and I’m not going to meet anyone because we’re all social distancing. It’s strange to feel both bored and terrified most of the time. I guess it’s nice of life to teach me new combinations of emotions.

Anyway, what about you? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Esports Community Pissed Over Saudi Partnership Deal [Update: Riot Cancelled Deal]

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Grounded's Arachnophobia Slider Turns Spiders Into Cute Floating Blobs

2K's New NFL Games Will Feature Real-Life Players

DISCUSSION

armuunnokuroneko
Christine Q.