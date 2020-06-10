Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Forethought Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Image: Shutterstock

I thought it was Thursday for several hours of today, but it’s only Wednesday, and the day’s just begun! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I got a lot of greens in my CSA yesterday, including the biggest napa cabbage I’ve ever seen. Greens tend to wilt almost immediately in my crisper drawer, which I need to accept is not a crisper drawer at all but just a drawer at the bottom of my fridge where things go to die. Instead of throwing everything in there and then screaming “Why did this all wilt?!,” I took some time last night to look up how to best store my haul and then actually stored it that way, wrapping things in damp paper towels and putting them in bags. I haven’t checked this morning to see if it helped, but it felt good to be proactive.

How are you making things easier for future you? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

