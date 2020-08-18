Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going? Flight Stick Edition

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell us dammit
Tell us dammithows it goingmetapost
15
Save
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going? Flight Stick Edition
Photo: Thrustmaster

Dammit, Microsoft Flight Simulator. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Good morning. I’ve spent the opening hours of my day on the website of one Thrustmaster because Microsoft Flight Simulator demands it. I own more than three dozen mechanical keyboards, but none of them are adequate to control a Cessna. They work okay, and I can remap controls to my heart’s content, but I need a stick. Or a yoke. I need knobs and levels. I do not need pedals, as my feet haven’t moved since March of 2018. Look at me saving money with my disability. I will, however, be needing everything else, up to and possibly including a replica cockpit. Dammit, Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Advertisement

So how’s your day going? How are things?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Next-Gen Arkane Game Deathloop Delayed To 2021

How Microsoft Flight Simulator Makes The Ground Look So Good

Ask Kotaku: What Was The First Game That Disappointed You?

A Racist Overwatch Team Got Banned, But I Still Feel Like Shit

DISCUSSION

filthyharry
FilthyHarry

I got an GTX 1070 Ti, regular hard drive, 16gb Ram. Which should I upgrade for the best impact on FS2020, A better video card or (32gb Ram and an M.2 NVMe drive)?

I’m leaning towards the ram and ssd drive.