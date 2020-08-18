How's It Going? Flight Stick Edition

Photo : Thrustmaster

Dammit, Microsoft Flight Simulator. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Good morning. I’ve spent the opening hours of my day on the website of one Thrustmaster because Microsoft Flight Simulator demands it. I own more than three dozen mechanical keyboards, but none of them are adequate to control a Cessna. They work okay, and I can remap controls to my heart’s content, but I need a stick. Or a yoke. I need knobs and levels. I do not need pedals, as my feet haven’t moved since March of 2018. Look at me saving money with my disability. I will, however, be needing everything else, up to and possibly including a replica cockpit. Dammit, Microsoft Flight Simulator.

So how’s your day going? How are things?