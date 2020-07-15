How's It Going?: Family Edition

Image : Rido ( Shutterstock )

My parents live in Florida, and my sister lives in Texas, and suddenly all of them are trying to get me to leave New York and come where they are, which is very weird timing given that coronavirus cases are jumping in their states . Maybe things feel OK to them because they don’t live in cities. After months of times being pretty rough in New York, it’s unsettling to think that things are more dangerous, coronavirus-wise, out of town than they are here. I feel like a jerk turning them down, but it seems like a more sensible choice to just stay put, despite how sick I am of hanging around in my tiny apartment with no end in sight.

