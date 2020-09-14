How's It Going? End Of The Line Edition

Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Welcome to the final installment of our daily open thread. There is a new morning hangout, and it’s got music and everything.

Our daily “How’s It Going?” posts started up many months ago as a means to help our community during the whole shelter-in-place thing, giving us a place to chill and hang. Now there is another place to chill and hang. It’s called “Morning Music.” It runs every morning, including Saturdays and Sundays now, and it’s a place to hang out, listen to some great video game songs, and share whatever it is you folks feel like sharing. Recipe tips. TV show recommendations. The M atrix. Pictures of your pets. Obscure cartoon references.

“How’s It Going?” is going away, but not really. We’re just asking the question in a different place. Now once more, for old time’s sake, how’s it going?