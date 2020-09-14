How's It Going? End Of The Line Edition

Welcome to the final installment of our daily open thread. There is a new morning hangout, and it’s got music and everything.
Our daily “How’s It Going?” posts started up many months ago as a means to help our community during the whole shelter-in-place thing, giving us a place to chill and hang. Now there is another place to chill and hang. It’s called “Morning Music.” It runs every morning, including Saturdays and Sundays now, and it’s a place to hang out, listen to some great video game songs, and share whatever it is you folks feel like sharing. Recipe tips. TV show recommendations. The Matrix. Pictures of your pets. Obscure cartoon references.
“How’s It Going?” is going away, but not really. We’re just asking the question in a different place. Now once more, for old time’s sake, how’s it going?
DISCUSSION
Not gonna lie. These last 6 months have been rough. I have never in my life had depression, but when all you have is your thoughts and nothing but negativity everywhere (the news, politics, people just hating one another) it is hard staying positive and optimistic. Complaining about it does nothing. Just gotta suck it up and understand some things in life you can’t control, you can only adapt and try not to be a dick.