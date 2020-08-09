Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Dual Monitors Edition

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot from The LEGO Batman Movie
Screenshot: Warner Bros/ DC/ LEGO

Sundays are for relaxing and chatting. And this thread can help you do one or maybe even both of these things. Come on in!

After years of wanting to do it and people telling me I should do it, I have finally set up my PC with two monitors. And now I feel like Batman at his Batcomputer. It didn’t seem to be the most useful thing when I first set them up. But now I can’t live without two monitors.

Being able to have large windows open with videos or chat on one screen and my text editor on the other is incredible. I feel more productive and efficient. I know I’m really late, but I’m so happy I got two monitors set up. If you work a lot on a PC and don’t have two monitors, I recommend splurging and setting up even a basic dual-screen setup. It will change your life!

Your daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Anybody else starting to come to terms with the fact that this is our new normal? That wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and staying home as much as possible is our future in the United States for the rest of the year. And probably most of next year.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

SimuLord

I have, in general, found one monitor to be enough, but when I worked from home at my most recent job, the combination of a company-issued laptop and the 27-inch monitor dragooned off my gaming rig was absolutely essential to workflow, the same as a similar setup (with a smaller 23-inch monitor) at the old office.

I came to terms with the new normal by April, but what really gets me is just how awful the delivery and app economy truly is. Doordash gets my order right and on time at a success rate that wouldn’t be an acceptable batting average in MLB, Walmart and Amazon frequently experience shipping delays and the delivery guy doesn’t even have the courtesy to knock; I hear a commotion outside my front window and open the front door to see a box that could easily get stolen if I weren’t home all day...

...I have seen the future. And it sucks.

But on the bright side, I do enjoy gaming on a 27-inch monitor. I’ve thought about springing for a better one (I paid about a hundred bucks for this 1080p 60Hz Dell monitor because I had a budget for a gaming desktop and I put the overwhelming majority of the money into the actual computer), but that will have to wait until my employment situation stabilizes. First thing I’m buying is a decent 1440p 144Hz model when that happens. No need for 4K or 240Hz because my upper-middle-class rig would choke on that kind of resolution and never come close to that framerate.