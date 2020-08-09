How's It Going?: Dual Monitors Edition

Screenshot from The LEGO Batman Movie Screenshot : Warner Bros/ DC/ LEGO

Sundays are for relaxing and chatting. And this thread can help you do one or maybe even both of these things. Come on in!

Advertisement

After years of wanting to do it and people telling me I should do it, I have finally set up my PC with two monitors. And now I feel like Batman at his Batcomputer . It didn’t seem to be the most useful thing when I first set them up. But now I can’t live without two monitors.

Being able to have large windows open with videos or chat on one screen and my text editor on the other is incredible. I feel more productive and efficient. I know I’m really late, but I’m so happy I got two monitors set up. If you work a lot on a PC and don’t have two monitors, I recommend splurging and setting up even a basic dual-screen setup. It will change your life!

Advertisement

Your daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Anybody else starting to come to terms with the fact that this is our new normal? That wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and staying home as much as possible is our future in the United States for the rest of the year. And probably most of next year.