Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Doctor Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
11
1
Surgeon Simulator
Surgeon Simulator
Screenshot: Steam

It’s Thursday—we’re so close to the weekend! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

I have to go to the doctor today, which feels weird after four months of just hoping I didn’t need medical care. I feel pretty nervous about traveling there and sitting in a waiting room. I hate the doctor under the best of circumstances, and I’ve spent the morning trying to convince myself to not just blow it off. It helps a little that, in a weird twist of fate, the person I’m supposed to see is actually a friend of mine whom I forgot worked at the clinic I go to. (There may be thousands of queer people in New York, but it’s still a small world.) “You don’t want to inconvenience someone you know,” I keep telling myself when the voice that whispers “Ah, just skip it” creeps up. 

So here’s to being a responsible adult, I guess. What about you? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Blackface Controversy Splits Cosplay Scene Over League Of Legends Outfit

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass