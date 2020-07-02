How's It Going?: Doctor Edition

Surgeon Simulator Screenshot : Steam

It’s Thursday—we’re so close to the weekend! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

I have to go to the doctor today, which feels weird after four months of just hoping I didn’t need medical care. I feel pretty nervous about travel ing there and sitting in a waiting room . I hate the doctor under the best of circumstances, and I’ve spent the morning trying to convince myself to not just blow it off. It helps a little that, in a weird twist of fate, the person I’m supposed to see is actually a friend of mine whom I forgot worked at the clinic I go to. (There may be thousands of queer people in New York, but it’s still a small world.) “You don’t want to inconvenience someone you know,” I keep telling myself when the voice that whispers “Ah, just skip it” creeps up.

So here’s to being a responsible adult, I guess. What about you? How’s it going?