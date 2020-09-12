How's It Going?: Cool Weather Edition

I need to put my coat on, but once I do that I’ll be ready to join you in today’s daily open thread.
And like that... it’s cold! I’m so excited for fall. It’s the start of the spooky season. Hot cocoa! Sweaters! Scary movies! Pumpkins! My GF and I are already decorating the apartment with cute skulls and spiders. What a great time of year. And the weather out here in Kansas is finally getting cool. Not chilly or snowy, but just a bit of a cool breeze. I can leave my window open now and my office fills up with that nice cool air. It makes playing games much nicer, considering how much heat they put out. I assume they like it too. Must be nicer than 95 degree summer days.
Your Daily Simpsons Clip
How’s it going? I’ve been feeling better lately. I think the spooky season, the cooler weather and some new games have helped distract me from all the shit going on in the world. I also discovered curry and I like it!
DISCUSSION
The cooler weather sure as hell makes my morning run easier, that’s for sure.
Now I’m vaguely pissed with some folks that demanded help cleaning out a shed, and then couldn’t be bothered to tell us where the damn thing is exactly, nor are responding to texts.
Seriously, the directions were meet at the park at 10am (whose parking lot they knew would be overfilled) and we’ll walk up to the shed sinc it’s somewhere nearby. Great, so we show up, nobody is there and can’t get a hold of anyone. Vaugley saying it’s next to (somebody we don’t know)‘s house is not helpful. Give me a damn address. Irritation Station.