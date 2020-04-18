How's It Going?: Cookies Edition

Cookies! Screenshot : Sesame Workshop/Apple ( Youtube

The weekend is here. Welcome to another Saturday and another open thread. Let’s chat about cookies.



Most folks like cookies, even if we don’t all enjoy the same ones. I am very lucky to be stuck at home with my girlfriend. I can’t imagine staying home every day without her around. Not only does she help keep me sane in these shitty days, but she also loves to bake when she is bored. And seeing as she has a lot of free time these days, she has started baking more often. This means more homemade cookies for me.

You might be jealous. You might be thinking right now, wow Zack, you get homemade cookies but I don’t. What the shit, dude? Fear not, I have good news. Here is a very simple recipe used by Alton Brown and others to create amazing peanut butter cookies. My girlfriend made some of these last week and I ate them all in a short amount of time. Best part? They are so simple and you probably already have everything you need to make them sitting around your kitchen right now! Oh, and they are totally gluten-free! Normally I can’t stand gluten-free baked goods, but these are just as good as any other cookie.

Anyway, here is the recipe!

You will need:

1 cup of peanut butter (Creamy or crunchy)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/4 teaspoon of salt



—

Set your oven to 350 degrees F. Mix PB and sugars in a bowl. Once mixed together, add in the egg and other ingredients, mixing well. Use a spoon or ice cream scooper to create small dough balls and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Only 6 to 8 per pan. Leave plenty of room for spread. Bake for 9-11 minutes. (Careful not to overcook as they can get VERY hard.) Let cool for a few minutes then eat.

How’s it going? Did all of you in the US get your stimulus checks? How’s staying home so much treating you all?