How's It Going?: Comics Edition

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:how's it going
how's it goingtell us dammitComicscomic booksMetapost
“Comic Books” by Sam Howzit is licensed under CC BY 2.0
Photo: Creative Commons

I see you out there, wanting to come in and chat. Quit being shy! Our daily open thread is live and ready for you!

For a few years, I had a nice tablet that I read tons of comic books on. But sadly its battery went bad and after spending over a year going back and forth on replacing it or fixing it I finally decided to get a new tablet. I got an iPad. I normally don’t like Apple products, but its price wasn’t too bad and we had some money saved up. Now I’m back to reading comics!

Currently, I’m catching up on stuff I missed. I’m reading the rest of Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl. I’m also going to start reading some of the Star Wars comics I missed. I also want to read more classic comics. I’ve read a few older Superman collections and some old Spider-Man comics, but that’s about it for my pre-2000s comic exposure. If anyone has great recommendations let me know!

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? I’m doing better recently, but that probably just means I haven’t looked at the news enough. With fall coming I’m ready for the spooky season to start.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

signofthenine
signofthenine

I’ve found comics to be a wonderful diversion from the rest of 2020. I used to read a little here and there, but lately it feels like it’s been therapeutic. All the craziness in the world right now, and I can tune it out at bedtime and read about Spider-Man and whatever baddie he’s fighting at the time (I never read SM in the 80s and currently going through the whole Alien Costume Saga).

Also LOVE how comixology gave all all the Black Panther stuff this weekend, and really looking forward to (finally) reading that.