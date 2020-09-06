How's It Going?: Comics Edition

I see you out there, wanting to come in and chat. Quit being shy! Our daily open thread is live and ready for you!



Advertisement

For a few years, I had a nice tablet that I read tons of comic books on. But sadly its battery went bad and after spending over a year going back and forth on replacing it or fixing it I finally decided to get a new tablet. I got an iPad. I normally don’t like Apple products, but its price wasn’t too bad and we had some money saved up. Now I’m back to reading comics!

Currently, I’m catching up on stuff I missed. I’m reading the rest of Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl. I’m also going to start reading some of the Star Wars comics I missed. I also want to read more classic comics. I’ve read a few older Superman collections and some old Spider-Man comics, but that’s about it for my pre-2000s comic exposure. If anyone has great recommendations let me know!

Advertisement

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? I’m doing better recently, but that probably just means I haven’t looked at the news enough. With fall coming I’m ready for the spooky season to start.