How's It Going? Clutter Edition

Clutter is something I’ve spent the last five years or so slowly trying to get rid of. I seem to move fairly often, though less in the past few years, so I was always trying to make moving easier. And to save money. Lots of clutter usually equates to a bunch of money I spent on what’s basically junk.



So I stopped buying collectibles. I kept a few Funko Pops and some other random junk. LEGOs are still about, though most of them I dismantle once I’m done. At some point the old sets will probably get donated or given to friends with kids.



I just don’t like having a ton of crap around. I’m not always the cleanest person, but generally I don’t like messes. And especially in my current living situation, I just don’t have a lot of space.



Exceptions include Blu Rays, which I justify because I actually watch them a lot—though having hundreds is starting to really eat up space—books, which I’m grappling with the thought of getting rid of most of them since I almost never reread, and records, which I am also mulling over getting rid, because I like them, but I just don’t use them much. And they’re such a pain to move. Heavy and fragile, a lovely combinaton.



Still playing Skyrim! I’m getting smited by dragons and cultists left and right. Basically everything beyond bandits is too high level for me. I almost cleared some vampire den, but then the master at the end destroyed me. RIP that incarnation of Lydia.



I also just picked up West of Deead because it’s on sale and westerns are few and far between. It looks fun, though it has mixed reviews. We’ll see.