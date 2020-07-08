Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Chilling Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Screenshot: Megagon/Kotaku

It’s Wednesday, but I’m just back from a few days off so it feels like Monday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

It was nice to have a few days off! I did many exciting things, like going grocery shopping, and cleaning my couch upholstery, and restringing my guitar. I also worked on some personal projects and read some books, so it wasn’t all chores. It was nice to have some time to chill out, even though sitting around my house isn’t all that different from my usual sitting around the house. Vacation is kind of weird when you can’t really do anything special, alas.

How are you finding some chill lately? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

