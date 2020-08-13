How's It Going? Chillin' Edition

If only this were life. Gif : Snowman

Who doesn’t love a simple game you can lose yourself in for hours? Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

While I do love a big-budget blockbuster game with lifelike graphics and complex moral themes, sometimes all I want is the right combination of music, some stylized art, and gameplay that doesn’t take much more than a single finger. Snowman’s Alto games are perfect for those times. Just thinking about snow or sandboarding down those beautiful lonely mountains and deserts gives me such happy chills. The two mobile games, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, are out for PC, PS4, and Xbox One today as The Alto Collection, so I am predicting a very chill weekend indeed. They are my happy place.

What’s your happy place? How’s it going?

