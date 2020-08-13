How's It Going? Chillin' Edition

Who doesn’t love a simple game you can lose yourself in for hours? Welcome back to our daily open thread.
While I do love a big-budget blockbuster game with lifelike graphics and complex moral themes, sometimes all I want is the right combination of music, some stylized art, and gameplay that doesn’t take much more than a single finger. Snowman’s Alto games are perfect for those times. Just thinking about snow or sandboarding down those beautiful lonely mountains and deserts gives me such happy chills. The two mobile games, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, are out for PC, PS4, and Xbox One today as The Alto Collection, so I am predicting a very chill weekend indeed. They are my happy place.
What’s your happy place? How’s it going?
DISCUSSION
My “happy place” lately has been watching Prime Time from Eater on YouTube. My wife doesn’t understand why I keep watching the same videos about meat over and over, but I find them comforting. It’s also helping to embolden me a bit when it comes to cooking, since most of my recipes involve burying the protein under a ton of spices and masking the flavor. My wife asked if I was planning to actually put the grilling tips to use, so I picked up a tomahawk ribeye yesterday. I’ll salt it for 24 hours and do a reverse sear on Friday, because I’m lazy and it’s the best way to deal with a thick-cut steak.