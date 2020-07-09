How's It Going?: Celery Edition

Image : ArtCookStudio ( Shutterstock )

It’s Thursday, which is almost Friday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



I got a giant head of celery in my CSA this week. Celery pisses me off—I don’t know how anyone gets excited about what is essentially stringy water. This particular celery extra pisses me off because it’s so big it barely fits in my fridge, which means I have to take it out every time I need something, which just reminds me all over again that I’m burdened with celery . I have a couple ideas of what to do with it, but those recipes involve buying more ingredients, and I don’t think it’s fair of something as crappy as celery to demand I go to the store . I keep telling myself, “ Look, you don’t have to eat the celery” but wasting food feels worse than just sucking it up and consuming celery, likely while growling “Celery!” to myself and shaking my fist at the heavens .

What do you do with celery, readers? How’s it going?