How's It Going?: Burnout Edition

We’re halfway through the week! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I get a few days off after the long weekend next week, which I am badly looking forward to. While I’ve enjoyed not having to commute, I often joke that the flipside of working from home is living at work, and I’m definitely feeling that these days. Lately, I’ve felt a lot of pressure to cram the whole rest of my life into my non-work hours, only to be so exhausted that I don’t get any of that stuff done either, which then piles up until everything, both work and non-work, feels like too much to accomplish. I spend a lot of my free time lying on the couch, thinking of the work things I sh ould be doing or the non-work things that would make me happy to do, all without the energy to do any of them. I’m really looking forward to having enough time to not wake up early panicking about all the things I need to get done. (Also hopefully I will do my laundry, which has become a dire situation.)

That’s still a few days away, though, so I’m currently trying to stay the course while counting down to the weekend. How do you deal with burnout? How’s it going?