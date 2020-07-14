Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Biosphere Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Biosphere 2
Biosphere 2
Screenshot: YouTube

We’ve made it all the way to Tuesday—good for us! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Last night I watched Spaceship Earth, a documentary about some folks in the 90s who lived inside a biodome for two years. I was alive then, but I don’t remember this at all besides the 1996 Pauly Shore movie Bio-Dome that obviously must have been referencing it. While the idea of being trapped in a small space hits a little close to home lately, I was a bit jealous the people involved got to create a whole mini-world to be stuck in, instead of in, say, a tiny apartment. Anyway, it was a pretty neat documentary! It’s on Hulu, if you have that and want to check it out.

Sorry these posts are so specific lately—my life is feeling a bit small these days. How is it for you? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

