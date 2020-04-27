How's It Going?: Binge Edition

Kdding Screenshot : Showtime/YouTube

Welcome to another week, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

I got a 30 day free trial to Showtime last week, so I’ve been watching a lot of the shows I’ve heard people talk about but never seen. Over the weekend I finished Kidding, a Jim Carrey show that features puppets. (I am irrationally terrified of puppets, so I had to look away a couple times.) I thought the two seasons of the show had a lot of weaknesses, but there were a couple moments that were absolutely brilliant. It felt nice to stop being overwhelmed with panic about the state of the world and instead growl “Damn, I wish I had written that” at scenes in a TV show. (I then fell down a rabbithole researching Jim Carrey, which...uh.)

Advertisement

The downside of binge-watching is, of course, that then you’ve watched the whole thing and there isn’t any more. What else should I watch? Anything you’re binge-watching these days? How’s it going?

Bonus: I caught the tail end of last night’s celebration for Stephen Sondheim’s birthday, so I’ve also just watched this over and over.