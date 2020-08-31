ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
How's It Going? Bill And Ted Edition

Mike Fahey
Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us DammitHows It GoingMetapost
Illustration: Orion

Be excellent to each other and welcome back to our daily open thread, dudes.

Two movies came out this past weekend. One, New Mutants, only came out in theaters, forcing folks to brave movie theater crowds during a global pandemic in order to be horribly disappointed. The other, Bill and Ted Face the Music, launched in theaters and on-demand simultaneously, giving fans terrified of hanging out in a crowd right now a chance to enjoy a most triumphant sequel. Nearly three decades since Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter still embody the joy and positivity of these two dumb dudes. It ends a bit abruptly and the duo’s daughters could have been more fleshed out, but it left me with a huge smile on my face.

How about you folks? How’s it going?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

