How's It Going?: Batman Edition

DC FanDome is going on this weekend and as a result, my Twitter feed is filled with DC news, announcements, trailers and memes. Also a lot of Batman. We have a new Batman movie, a different Batman will be in the new Flash movie, a new Batman in that Gotham Knights game and a new version of the hero in the comics. I might argue that there is too much Batman. Too many Batmen, if you will.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m a fan of Batman and his villains. But I do often wish DC didn’t go back to the Batman well so often, so frequently. I will make an exception for a new LEGO Batman film. You can go back to that Dark Knight well as much as you want if it gets me a LEGO Batman sequel.

I will say it has been nice this weekend to have moments where I just watched big new movie trailers and teasers and thought about big, blockbuster films instead of the world being on fire and dying.

How’s it going? Why doesn’t Batman dance anymore? Also, my theater near me is opening up soon and while I miss movies in theaters, there is no way I’m going to sit in a theater anytime soon.