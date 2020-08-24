How's It Going? Badass Robot Warrior Edition

The Cyberverse version of Arcee, AKA the best. Photo : Mike Fahey

I don’t know about you folks, but my desk is protected by one of the Autobot’s greatest warriors. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of the Autobot’s first major female-identifying robot since she made her debut in Transformers: The Movie back in 1986. Other ladybots had appeared in the cartoon series, but Arcee was obviously a star. Companion to Springer, babysitter of Daniel Witwicky, and all-around pink person. Perhaps she kickstarted my love for the color?

I don’t collect a lot of Arcee toys, mainly because there aren’t a lot of Arcee toys, and those that do exist make her look like a woman with a car on her back. The version released for the kid-friendly Transformers Cyberverse line of toys just has so much personality I couldn’t resist. She loves fun, and also shooting other robots. I like those things as well.

Advertisement

Do you like fun? How’s it going?