How's It Going? Badass Robot Warrior Edition

Mike Fahey
Tell Us Dammit
The Cyberverse version of Arcee, AKA the best.
Photo: Mike Fahey

I don’t know about you folks, but my desk is protected by one of the Autobot’s greatest warriors. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’ve been a fan of the Autobot’s first major female-identifying robot since she made her debut in Transformers: The Movie back in 1986. Other ladybots had appeared in the cartoon series, but Arcee was obviously a star. Companion to Springer, babysitter of Daniel Witwicky, and all-around pink person. Perhaps she kickstarted my love for the color?

I don’t collect a lot of Arcee toys, mainly because there aren’t a lot of Arcee toys, and those that do exist make her look like a woman with a car on her back. The version released for the kid-friendly Transformers Cyberverse line of toys just has so much personality I couldn’t resist. She loves fun, and also shooting other robots. I like those things as well.

Do you like fun? How’s it going? 

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

I wish I could put a few things on my desk from my office, but the cat already doesn’t deal well the with computer monitors so I feel like that situation won’t end well. Feeling tired, feeling like I don’t want to go back to work. I’m glad for the days off from the weekend, and I hope my vacation gets approved for next week. I guess i’m still feeling a bit overwhelmed from this work cert and just trying to find time to study and get to the point where I feel prepared.