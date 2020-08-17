How's It Going? Back To School Edition

From the Doctor Who episode School Reunion, cause I am a big ol’ nerd. Screenshot : BBC

Shhh, my children are in the other room doing school. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Thank goodness I live in Fulton, one of Georgia’s more sensible counties. Instead of having our children plastered all over CNN as two of the hundreds who contracted covid-19 on the first day back to class, my Seamus and Archer are in their bedroom/office, dialing into some weird electronic learning service that my spouse absolutely hates. I cannot see them from where I am, but I know Archer is only wearing a t-shirt and underwear, doing his old dad proud. Sure, I’m a little sad they don’t get to hang out with their friends, but they don’t seem to care and we’re all alive, so there’s that. What a weird new world.

So how’s it going with you folks?