How's It Going? Back To School Edition

fahey
Mike Fahey
Tell Us Dammit
How's It Going
From the Doctor Who episode School Reunion, cause I am a big ol’ nerd.
Screenshot: BBC

Shhh, my children are in the other room doing school. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Thank goodness I live in Fulton, one of Georgia’s more sensible counties. Instead of having our children plastered all over CNN as two of the hundreds who contracted covid-19 on the first day back to class, my Seamus and Archer are in their bedroom/office, dialing into some weird electronic learning service that my spouse absolutely hates. I cannot see them from where I am, but I know Archer is only wearing a t-shirt and underwear, doing his old dad proud. Sure, I’m a little sad they don’t get to hang out with their friends, but they don’t seem to care and we’re all alive, so there’s that. What a weird new world.

So how’s it going with you folks?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

alwayswrong
AlwaysWrong

Very glad to hear your kids get to stay safe.

Today should hopefully be our last 90+ degree day for another couple weeks or so. I’m not nearly as much of a fan of hot summer days as I used to be. Still, I have iced tea at the ready, and cut up some delicious melon yesterday that I’m about to grab more of.

I snuck in a couple rounds of fall guys before work this morning since I got a red & blue color scheme in the store to pair with the spider web pattern and play as Spider Bean! I had two tragic tip toe round threes, but I of course said JUST ONE MORE and not only redeemed my tip toe cred with a first place finish, but totally web-swung in at the last moment to yoink away a crown in fall mountain. I’d better be productive for work today if I want to live up to that feeling of accomplishment. 