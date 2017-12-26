If you’re a PS4 owner, you may turn on your console today and find a surprise home-page advertisement for Destiny 2, a video game in which players travel through space, battling against adversaries like the Fallen, the Cabal, and the Eververse.

Here’s an easy way to stop that from happening:

1) On your home screen, select “Settings”

2) Select “System”

3) Select “Automatic Downloads”

4) Uncheck “Featured Content”

That’s it! Enjoy a life free of advertisements, except for the ones that support us here on video game website Kotaku dot com.

