Last year, Kotaku profiled Japanese cosplayer Takaya. His creations aren’t only clever, but also super cheap. He’s been showing off his creative process.
Each tweet begins with the character Takaya hopes to bring to life. That’s followed by household items, snacks and cheap creativity.
Takaya is a low-cost cosplay genius. For more, follow him on Twitter.
