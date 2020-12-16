Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Toys

How The Decepticons Nearly Stole Christmas

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Transformers
TransformersHolidaysChristmasHasbroCyberverse
4
Save
Evil leader.
Evil leader.
Screenshot: Hasbro

The battle between the Autobots and Decepticons is a serious conflict spanning millions of years. Hasbro’s new holiday-themed Transformers stop-motion short recalls the time Megatron and his cronies very nearly stole Christmas from Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, and Grimlock.

Advertisement

It’s nice to see million-year-old robots from another planet embracing human traditions. One would think being actively engaged in a never-ending war is a good reason to skip the holiday season. Not the Autobots. They’ve got all the human holiday angles covered.

undefined
Actual toy does not shoot flame, sadly.
Screenshot: Hasbro
Advertisement

In a truly impressive work of stop-motion animation—especially considering how little articulation toys from Hasbro’s Transformers: Cyberverse line possess--Megatron and his henchbots arrive just in time to ruin everyone’s fun. A battle ensues. There are no visual human casualties, but I’m imagining rivers of blood. To be fair, I’m always imagining rivers of blood. Happy holidays.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

Poor Shockwave. He was so happy about that hat.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

laserface1242
Laserface1242

And who can forget the time Starscream learned the true meaning of Christmas?