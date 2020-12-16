How The Decepticons Nearly Stole Christmas

Evil leader. Screenshot : Hasbro

The battle between the Autobots and Decepticons is a serious conflict spanning millions of years. Hasbro’s new holiday-themed Transformers stop-motion short recalls the time Megatron and his cronies very nearly stole Christmas from Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, and Grimlock.

Advertisement

It’s nice to see million-year-old robots from another planet embracing human traditions. One would think being actively engaged in a never-ending war is a good reason to skip the holiday season. Not the Autobots. They’ve got all the human holiday angles covered.

Actual toy does not shoot flame, sadly. Screenshot : Hasbro

Advertisement

In a truly impressive work of stop-motion animation— especially considering how little articulation toys from Hasbro’s Transformers: Cyberverse line possess-- Megatron and his henchbots arrive just in time to ruin everyone’s fun. A battle ensues. There are no visual human casualties, but I’m imagining rivers of blood. To be fair, I’m always imagining rivers of blood. Happy holidays.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission AirPods Pro $190 at Woot

Poor Shockwave. He was so happy about that hat.