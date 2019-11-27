How Pro And Amateur FPS Players See Differently

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Have you ever wondered why some people are better at first-person shooters than others? Certainly, there are many differences but one important one is how people see while playing.



Nikkei recently posted a clip tracking an FPS vision while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and compared the data that was taken from an amateur player.

Advertisement

Both players wore glasses with infrared sensors and cameras.

Gif : Nikkei

Esports pro Leisia of Libalent Vertex, the most successful Japanese Call of Duty team, perceived the map differently from the amateur player.



In the clip, the red dot tracks the player’s sight. When Leisia’s focus of sight became fixed, the red dot became larger.

Advertisement

Gif : Nikkei

His line of sight was stable throughout the map, and he was aware of the sounds and sights throughout the map during play and would then focus on what was necessary.

Advertisement

Gif : Nikkei

One field of vision expert compared this to how pro golfers focus before hitting the ball.



Advertisement

Gif : Nikkei

The amateur player’s eyes darts around quickly, never seeming to really focus until he’s killed. There isn’t the pinpoint focus of the pro.

Advertisement

While moving, his focus is even more frantic.

Gif : Nikkei

Advertisement

In stark comparison, when Leisia is on the move, he keeps his focused vision in the center of the screen. Notice how the pro keeps referencing the map to know where he is while on the move. According to Leisia, he tries to imagine where enemies will appear.

Gif : Nikkei

Advertisement

It’s how they see the game that makes such a huge difference in how they play it.

