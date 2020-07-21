Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

How Japanese Arcades Are Trying To Protect Against The Novel Coronavirus

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:arcades
arcadesjapangame centerskotakueast
Illustration for article titled How Japanese Arcades Are Trying To Protect Against The Novel Coronavirus
Photo: Brian Ashcraft
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Japanese arcades are places where people gather. But in the age of covid-19, that’s difficult, especially with machines so close together and players touching the same buttons and joysticks.

The novel coronavirus has hurt business for arcades. Mikado, above, had to launch a crowdfunding effort to help make up for lost income. 

As noted on Hachima, game centers are trying to help players social distance by setting up plastic barriers and sheets as well as requiring masks. 

However, at these arcades, players aren’t required to wear masks while playing DDR.

Arcades are also disenfecting the machines to help prevent the spread of covid-19. Some are even asking players to wipe down the machines once they finish playing.

Hrm... One concern is how air circulates indoors, so the plastic barriers might not be enough. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION