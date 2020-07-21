How Japanese Arcades Are Trying To Protect Against The Novel Coronavirus

Photo : Brian Ashcraft

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Japanese arcades are places where people gather. But in the age of covid-19 , that’s difficult, especially with machines so close together and players touching the same buttons and joysticks.



Advertisement

The novel coronavirus has hurt business for arcades. Mikado, above, had to launch a crowdfunding effort to help make up for lost income.

As noted on Hachima, game centers are trying to help players social distance by setting up plastic barriers and sheets as well as requiring masks.

Advertisement

However, at these arcades, players aren’t required to wear masks while playing DDR.

Advertisement

Arcades are also disenfecting the machines to help prevent the spread of covid-19. Some are even asking players to wipe down the machines once they finish playing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrm... One concern is how air circulates indoors, so the plastic barriers might not be enough.