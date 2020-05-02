Houndoom Will Make You Feel Pain For The Rest Of Your Life

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Houndoom!



Houndoom Details

Type: Dark/Fire

Average Height: 4' 07"

Average Weight: 77.2 lbs

First Added In Generation II

I hate sunburns. They annoy me so much. When I get them I want to be put into a month-long coma so I don’t have to deal with the pain, itchiness, or burning. So the idea of having an even worse burn cause me pain forever sounds like a fucking nightmare. And, according to Pokedex entries on Bulbapedia, that’s what Houndoom can do to you. If it hits you with its toxic flames, your burns never heal and the pain never goes away. Houndoom sucks, is what I’m saying.

Houndoom has a cool design and a great name. It reminds me of Doom, one of my favorite video game franchises. It looks like a dog, one of my favorite animal franchises. And it breathes fire, which is scary but rad in a dark and scary way. However, I would never want to get close to one of these Hellpups in a million years. The idea of getting burned and that wound never healing and always hurting sounds awful. Why even evolve to have fire breath that does that?

Screenshot : The Pokemon Company

If the Pokemon universe has Hot Topics, I feel like Houndoom is on a lot of their merch. I also imagine there is Houndoom jewelry too. Necklaces that drape down and have little ribs connected to them. That actually sounds cool. Is that a thing in our world?

Often a lot of the Pokemon I pick for these posts aren’t extremely popular creatures. But Houndoom is different. This Hellhound has popped up in a bunch of episodes and other Pokemon-related media. On Bulbapedia, the list of media appearances is very long. Turns out a cool dog is popular. Who would have guessed?

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : SeviYummy ( DeviantArt

Awww! I guess Houndoom isn’t that evil. Nothing this cute can be too evil...right?

Random Facts

When Houndoom howls it strikes fear in most other Pokemon and causes them to run away and hide. I’d say their bark is worse than their bite, but they can also wound you and make you feel pain forever, so they are both bad.

The Houndoom who have sharper horns that face towards the back are usually the leaders of their packs. Insert your own horny joke here.

At one point in the past, some folks thought it was the Grim Reaper and feared it.

Best Comment From Last Week

“Don’t really have any game trivia about Skrelp, but that episode of the anime has some interesting trivia about it. It was one of the many, many episodes to be delayed or banned due to real-life issues....” -MegaBlastoise

Each weekend I love reading all your comments. But I’m always the most excited to read a big comment from MegaBlastoise. They seem to have such much Pokemon knowledge and trivia to share. I’m so thankful each weekend they appear and drop some interesting comment. Read this latest one, it’s great.

