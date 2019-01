Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Top-down bloodbath Hotline Miami is defined by its perspective, but horror dev Puppet Combo decided to flip that anyway and remake the game’s first level as a third-person PS1-like experience.



If you dig that, you should check out Puppet Combo’s other 80s horror movie-inspired games on their Patreon, which are all very much this kind of thing.