Horror Manga Hellsing Getting A Live-Action Hollywood Adaptation

Screenshot : Madman Anime@YouTube

Derek Kolstad, best known for writing the John Wick films, is bringing Hellsing to life for Amazon Studios as a live-action feature.



Created by Kouta Hirano, the Hellsing manga debuted in 1997 and ran until 2008. It was also adapted into a TV anime in 2001 (above is an image from said anime.)

“Ever since my brother introduced me to the Hellsing manga and anime some years ago, I’ve been obsessed with adapting it,” Kolstad said, as reported by Deadline.

The project already has a team of producers, but not yet an announced director, cast, or release window.

“I’m truly excited to work with this stellar team together with Amazon to realize a post-modern reinterpretation of the Dracula character that flips him on his head in an inventive and compelling way,” said Jason Lust, one of the producers on the project.