Sony pulled back the curtain on its next-gen virtual reality headset tonight at CES 2022. It’s called PlayStation VR2 (woah, who would’ve guessed?) and it’ll feature a virtual reality spinoff of Horizon Zero Dawn (okay, no snark here, who would’ve guessed?).



Called Horizon Call of the Mountain, it’s a proper “new story...and experience,” rather than a VR port of Guerrilla Games’ open-world Horizon Zero Dawn or its sequel, next month’s deliriously anticipated Horizon Forbidden West.

Sony didn’t share much info beyond a brief clip showing a close-up look at a tallneck (the brachiosaurus-like robot dinos from the source material) walking through the woods. Also, though she didn’t show up in the teaser, Horizon protagonist Aloy will apparently make an appearance in the full game.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is being developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, a smaller studio best known for Run! Sackboy Run that was formally acquired by Sony last year.

Beyond the briefest snippet of a new game, Sony also dropped detailed specs for the PSVR2, intended to be the next-gen version of its virtual reality headset. If you’ve been on the edge of your seat since Sony officially announced the existence of a next-gen headset a year ago, here you go:

Display method​: OLED Panel resolution:​2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​: 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation:​Adjustable Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ — Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking, ​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​: Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C Audio —​Input: Built-in microphone​, Output: Stereo headphone jack﻿

When PlayStation VR2 comes out, it’ll feature dedicated controllers called the Sense. It’s made up of two components. You hold one in each hand. Seems like that’s a way better fit for the “DualSense” moniker for a controller, no?

Sony did not provide a release date for PSVR2 or for Horizon Call of the Mountain.



