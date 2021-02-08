Horizon Zero Dawn Can Run In 72p And It Looks Beautiful

Gif : zWORMz Gaming

While most folks will gravitate towards the top end of the graphics settings for a game, there’s something to be said for heading for the bottom, just to see what it looks like. Especially when a modern blockbuster 4K game can be played at a resolution of just 256x144.



Via The Verge, here’s zWORMz Gaming installing an ancient GT710 graphics card , which gives him the ability to turn the 2020 version of Guerrilla’s open world game into a PC game from 1993. Actually, even that would be generous. This has more of an N-Gage aura to it.

God, I love this. I t still looks...playable? At least it does if you squint. Or play it on a really small window. I’m also a huge fan of this being simply a setting in the game’s menu, and not something you have to externally tweak or hack to get access to like a lot of other low-spec videos we’ve posted.

Advertisement

That said, you might not be able to get the resolution this low yourself. My 2070 Super will only get down to 640x480, for example, so it looks like the available resolutions change depending on the quality of your card. The GT710, you should know, came out in 2014.