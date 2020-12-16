Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Cyberpunk 2077 On Ultra Low Settings Looks Like Pixel Hell

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
cyberpunk 2077cyberpunkcd projekt redlowspecgamer
Save
Illustration for article titled iCyberpunk 2077/i On Ultra Low Settings Looks Like Pixel Hell
Screenshot: The LowSpec Gamer

Continuing the fine work he’s done on previous games like The Witcher 3, the LowSpecGamer has picked up Cyberpunk, dropped all the settings to low and then gone further, poking around in the game’s code to turn one of the year’s most visually demanding titles into a blurry shitstain.

Advertisement

His stated goal is to see if the game could run on a super low-spec PC with an integrated graphics card, but really, most of us are just here for the achievement of seeing how low he can go.

undefined
This man is supposed to have hair.
Screenshot: The LowSpec Gamer
Advertisement

The good news is that’s pretty low! And does some wonderful stuff like removing everyone’s hair and disabling lip-syncing. The better news is that since this is only the start of his efforts—the initial tweaks are a lot harder to pull off than they were in The Witcher 3—there’ll be better stuff to come.

Please save your PS4/Xbox One jokes for the comments, thank you.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION