Hooray! Just now, beloved ESPer anime Mob Psycho 100's second season launched on Crunchyroll. It’s a hilarious, psychedelic twist on shonen anime tropes centered on an innocuous kid who happens to be a powerful psychic. You can read our review of the first season here.
Hooray! Just now, beloved ESPer anime Mob Psycho 100's second season launched on Crunchyroll. It’s a hilarious, psychedelic twist on shonen anime tropes centered on an innocuous kid who happens to be a powerful psychic. You can read our review of the first season here.