Hong Kong Protests Are Growing Outside Of BlizzCon

This year’s BlizzCon in Anaheim, California has only just begun, but already, a crowd of more than 30 protesters has gathered outside the convention center to show support for Hong Kong in the wake of Blizzard’s recent suspension of Hearthstone pro Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai.



Protesters, some in cosplay, are holding signs and chanting slogans like “People over profit” and “Free Hong Kong.”

This particular protest has been facilitated by a group called Freedom Hong Kong, but multiple additional protests—one organized by an activist group called Fight For The Future and another by the Protest BlizzCon subreddit—are expected to take place throughout the day.