The Next World Of Warcraft Expansion, Shadowlands, Takes Players Into The Afterlife

Mike Fahey
Filed to:World of Warcraft
Announced today at the BlizzCon 2019 keynote, the seventh major expansion for World of Warcraft is called Shadowlands. The followup to Battle for Azeroth, coming in 2020, sees former Horde Warchief turned master villain Sylvanas Windrunner unleash death across the world of Azeroth and players venturing into the realm of the afterlife.

In a dramatic cinematic trailer, Sylvanas travels to Icecrown to confront the current Lich King, Bolvar Fordragon, who took up the mantle following the events of the second World of Warcraft expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. The pair battle and Sylvanas is triumphant. Bolvar warns her the power of the Lich King’s crown will be her undoing. Instead of donning the helm, the undead queen tears it apart, ripping open the veil between life and death.

The Shadowlands is an infinite realm filled with unspeakable evils because if it wasn’t it would make for a pretty boring expansion.

According to information on the expansion website, players will align themselves with one of the Shadowlands covenants, shepherds of the dead, each with their own motivations and ambitions. The game will also introduce Torghast, Tower of the Damned, a replayable, ever-changing dungeon.

The expansion is now available for preorder at the game’s official website. We’ll learn more about Shadowlands later today during BlizzCon 2019.

