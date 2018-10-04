Image: Capcom

Capcom has announced that a live-action Mega Man film is going to written and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman of Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 fame.



Chernin Entertainment (Planet of the Apes series) is producing the picture along with Masi Oka, who produced the Hollywood Death Note adaptation and previously starred in Heroes.

Here is how Capcom describes the live-action Mega Man:

Based on the influential and globally beloved Mega Man franchise, Capcom aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans as well, with an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for.

The isn’t the only Hollywood adaptation of a Capcom franchise in the works. Milla Jovovich is starring in a Monster Hunter flick.