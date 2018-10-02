Screenshot: Capcom

The Monster Hunter games are about people who track and hunt, well, monsters. The plot of the upcoming live-action film has monsters as well as the United Nations and a portal to another dimension. Because, Hollywood!



As with the Resident Evil movies, the Milla Jovovich vehicle puts its own spin on the popular games. According to The Hollywood Reporter, here’s the current plot for the movie:

The movie’s plot centers on the leader of a UN military team named Artemis, played by Jovovich, who is transported to another realm populated by monsters. There she meets the Hunter (Jaa), with the two teaming up to close a portal to prevent monsters from attacking Earth.

This differs from the storyline first mentioned back in 2016. Via Deadline:

An ordinary man in a dead end job discovers that he is actually the descendant of an ancient hero. He must travel to a mystical world to train to become a Monster Hunter, before the mythical creatures from that world destroy ours.

Jovovich’s husband Paul W.S. Anderson, who directed the Resident Evil movies, is helming the project. Previously, he described it as “on the level of like a Star Wars movie, in terms of world creation.”

Who wants to bet Milla Jovovich hunts monsters with machine guns and military-grade hardware?