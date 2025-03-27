Hogwarts Legacy Expansion Reportedly Canceled

A new story expansion for Hogwarts Legacy was supposed to arrive later this year, but the content has been canceled according to a new report by Bloomberg. The change in plans comes amidst continued fallout at Warner Bros. Games after recent sales flops and studio closures.

The new content would have apparently added more storylines to the open-world wizarding RPG, including ones that had originally been cut during development. The expansion would have been bundled as part of a new definitive edition of Hogwarts Legacy; however, Warner Bros. leadership recently abandoned the idea after determining it wouldn’t be enough to justify the price tag to new and returning players.

The Harry Potter adventure has sold over 34 million copies and a director’s cut release seemed like it might be one of the few bright spots for Warner Bros. Games this year after it recently killed Monolith Productions, which was working on a Wonder Woman game, alongside two other studios including the team behind MultiVersus.

Avalanche Software was working on the expansion with Rocksteady Studios, which ended support on 2024's failed Suicide Squad live-service venture. It’s now also currently early in development on a new Batman game, Bloomberg previously reported. The Arkham series has been on ice for almost a decade outside of last year’s Batman: Arkham Shadow for Oculus VR.

Warner Bros. Games is currently in the midst of a leadership change and interim boss JB Perrette told staff that the publisher group needed to regain its “credibility and swagger at producing great games.” Part of that strategy will revolve around doubling down on franchises like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. WB currently has a Harry Potter reboot TV show in production for HBO, and Hogwarts Legacy 2 has already been announced as well.

