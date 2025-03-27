Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Hogwarts Legacy Expansion Reportedly Canceled

The story DLC was apparently planned for a definitive edition release later this year

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A wizard stares out at a castle.
Image: Avalanche Software

A new story expansion for Hogwarts Legacy was supposed to arrive later this year, but the content has been canceled according to a new report by Bloomberg. The change in plans comes amidst continued fallout at Warner Bros. Games after recent sales flops and studio closures.

Suggested Reading

The Pokémon Company Yet Again Promises It Will Print More TCG Cards, But...
Fans React To The Best Moment From The New Nintendo Direct
Soon Venom Will Be Twerking His Juicy Cheeks All Over Marvel Rivals
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: December 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Pokémon Company Yet Again Promises It Will Print More TCG Cards, But...
Fans React To The Best Moment From The New Nintendo Direct
Soon Venom Will Be Twerking His Juicy Cheeks All Over Marvel Rivals
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: December 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The new content would have apparently added more storylines to the open-world wizarding RPG, including ones that had originally been cut during development. The expansion would have been bundled as part of a new definitive edition of Hogwarts Legacy; however, Warner Bros. leadership recently abandoned the idea after determining it wouldn’t be enough to justify the price tag to new and returning players.

Advertisement

Related Content

Hogwarts Legacy 6 Months Later: Is Anyone Still Playing?
Hogwarts Legacy 2 Will Have Story Crossover With Harry Potter HBO Show

Related Content

Hogwarts Legacy 6 Months Later: Is Anyone Still Playing?
Hogwarts Legacy 2 Will Have Story Crossover With Harry Potter HBO Show

The Harry Potter adventure has sold over 34 million copies and a director’s cut release seemed like it might be one of the few bright spots for Warner Bros. Games this year after it recently killed Monolith Productions, which was working on a Wonder Woman game, alongside two other studios including the team behind MultiVersus.

Advertisement

Avalanche Software was working on the expansion with Rocksteady Studios, which ended support on 2024's failed Suicide Squad live-service venture. It’s now also currently early in development on a new Batman game, Bloomberg previously reported. The Arkham series has been on ice for almost a decade outside of last year’s Batman: Arkham Shadow for Oculus VR.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. Games is currently in the midst of a leadership change and interim boss JB Perrette told staff that the publisher group needed to regain its “credibility and swagger at producing great games.” Part of that strategy will revolve around doubling down on franchises like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. WB currently has a Harry Potter reboot TV show in production for HBO, and Hogwarts Legacy 2 has already been announced as well.

.