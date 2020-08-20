Hitman 3 Will Be An Epic Games Store Timed Exclusive On PC

Hitman 3 Image : IO Interactive

Snuck o nto the end of a Hitman 3 location reveal, developer IO Interactive announced that Hitman 3 on PC will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for the first year.



“ In January 2021, you’ll be able to play Hitman 3 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC, where the game will be available exclusively via Epic Games Store for 12 months,” the developer wrote in a blog today . “ As an independent studio, our partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create Hitman 3 exactly as we imagined and self-publish the game to our players directly.”

IO notes that players with existing Hitman saves on PC will be able to import their progression, unlocks, and locations into the Epic Games Store version.