Hideo Kojima has a cameo in the upcoming crime series Too Old To Die Young. You can see him (briefly!) in the debut trailer at around the 1:54 mark, swinging a katana. The show debuts this June. About the author Brian Ashcraft Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.