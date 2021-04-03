Hideaki Anno Is Directing Shin Kamen Rider

Screenshot : 東映特撮YouTube Official

In 2023, a new Kamen Rider film will be released. Called Shin Kamen Rider, it will be the latest reimagining of one of Japan’s most iconic heroes . Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno will be at the helm.



Advertisement

Anno just finished Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time.

The Kamen Rider series debuted in 1971 and features a masked hero in a kick-ass costume on sweet motorcycles.

The news was just announced at a press conference today in Japan. Anno isn’t only directing, but also writing the picture.

To date, he wrote and co-directed 2016's Shin Godzilla. He also wrote this year’s Shin Ultraman.

Screenshot : 東映特撮YouTube Official

In a written statement, Anno mentioned that fifty years ago, nearly all grade school boys looked up at Kamen Rider with tremendous zeal. “I was one of them,” he said.



Advertisement

“I got a lot out of the TV show fifty years ago, and fifty years later, I started this project with the feeling that I’d like to return the favor in a small way.”

According to Anno, it’s been six years since the idea for the project was first created. He added that because of covid-19 pandemic, the release schedule has been pushed out two years and asked fans to wait. Anno said that he’s working hard so to make an entertaining film that can be enjoyed even by those who aren’t familiar with Kamen Rider .

Advertisement

Shin Kamen Rider has a release window of March 2023.