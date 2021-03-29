Shin Ultraman Movie's Release Delayed By Covid-19

Screenshot : ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD.@YouTube

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Originally scheduled for “early summer” in Japan, the upcoming Shin Ultraman movie will be delayed.



Advertisement

According to the official site, the scheduled release has been impacted by covid-19. Shin Ultraman will now get a new theatrical debut date, announced at a later time.

Shin Ultraman is the latest collaboration between Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi. Previously, Higuchi and Anno co-directed Shin Godzilla, while this time around, Higuchi takes the sole directing duties. Anno is producing and penning the picture.

Higuchi previously worked in anime, writing for Neon Genesis Evangelion and doing storyboards for a variety of projects. He’s also done special and visual effects on kaiju films including Shin Godzilla and the 1990s Gamera movies.

Shin Ultraman is the latest live-action version of the enormously popular Japanese hero.