Hi Kotaku readers, that’s it for me today! Thanks so much for letting me share my love for some retro and modern games on this President’s Day, as well as sharing some personal stories about fatherhood. I was also pleasantly surprised that so many readers had also enjoyed Herzog Zwei! I hope I can play some of you in online Herzog Zwei battles in the future!

If you’d like to contact me for whatever reason, drop me a note or tweet me at @TieryasXu