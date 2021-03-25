Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Hey, What The Hell?

Ari Notis
Screenshot: All In! Games / YouTube

Today, during the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, we got a look at Of Bird and Cage, a playable metal album that forces you to make narrative choices at various points throughout what can only be described as a Mudvayne-themed lucid dream. One of the choices featured in the trailer certainly raised an eyebrow.

What the hell, you guys?

Of Bird and Cage comes out on May 20, 2021, for PC. I respect your ultimate choice, but have just one request: Not the face, please!

