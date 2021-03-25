Hey, What The Hell?

Screenshot : All In! Games / YouTube

Today, during the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, we got a look at Of Bird and Cage, a playable metal album that forces you to make narrative choices at various points throughout what can only be described as a Mudvayne-themed lucid dream. One of the choices featured in the trailer certainly raised an eyebrow.



Advertisement

Screenshot : All In! Games / YouTube

What the hell, you guys?



Of Bird and Cage comes out on May 20, 2021, for PC. I respect your ultimate choice, but have just one request: Not the face, please!

.